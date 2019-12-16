Suge Knight’s son says his Eminem diss track is too “disrespectful” to share

Suge Jacob Knight has said he won’t release a new diss track that targets Eminem because it’s “too disrespectful”.

‘Young CEO Suge’ – the son of Suge Knight, the incarcerated Death Row Records co-founder who featured on comedian/rapper Nick Cannon’s recent Eminem diss track ‘The Invitation’ – previously claimed the fresh diss song would “end M&Ms career”.

But Suge Jacob has now said that he won’t release the track because it’s “disrespectful”, adding that “sometimes us celebrities have to stay in control of the situation.” He conceded, however, that making the song “was fun”.

The news follows Suge Jacob wading into the reignited beef between Cannon and Eminem. “This guy fucking sucks,” he wrote earlier this month when he shared a picture of Em. He went on to make fun of the Detroit rapper’s fashion choices and lyrical content and teased that he had a diss track on the way.

Fans are now questioning whether Suge Jacob’s track exists at all, while others are labelling him a “clown” for threatening to release it and then refusing to do so.

Ladies and gentlemen, Clown of the year. 🤡https://t.co/rf8fxjYqd8 — Southpawer 🍥 (@Southpawers) December 16, 2019

Suge Jacob’s behaviour is the latest in a string of exchanges between Cannon and his musical associates, and those who are standing up for Eminem.

Last week, Em’s longtime friend Obie Trice got involved by sharing a new diss track called ‘Spanky Hayes’.

Trice hit back at Cannon after the rapper and comedian collaborated on a Prince Eazy song that labels Em “the new white supremacist” (‘Pray For Him’). Prior to that, Cannon released ‘The Invitation’ (feat. Suge Knight) in which he alleges that Eminem paid off a driver to bury filmed evidence that he performed oral sex on a man.

The rapper spit vitriol at Cannon to defend on his friend: “Y’all n****s are broads/ You really charlatans, y’all frauds (yeah)/ Y’all ain’t ready for real/ Detroit City bitch, you get killed,” which he raps over the instrumental of Jay-Z’s ’30 Something’.

Eminem’s dissed-filled feature on ‘Lord Above’, which appears on Fat Joe and Dre’s new album ‘Family Ties’, sparked the recent fallout. On the track Eminem takes aim at Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey: “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped… Almost got my caboose kicked/ Fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/ I let her chop my balls off too before I lost to you, Nick.”

Meanwhile, Eminem has not yet reacted to Cannon’s latest attempts to aggravate him but he did label the artist “a bougie fuck” in response to ‘The Invitation’.