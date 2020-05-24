‘Suicide Squad’ director David Ayer responds to #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign

Filmmaker David Ayer has responded to the possibility of his original cut of Suicide Squad being released at some point.

Last week, fans called for the ‘Ayer Cut’ of the DC movie to be released. The ‘cut’ in question refers to Ayer’s original vision for the 2016 movie starring Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto, which is said to be vastly different to the final cut that landed in cinemas.

The new push for the alternate DC version to be released comes after the long-desired ‘Snyder Cut’ of Suicide Squad follow-up Justice League was confirmed for a 2021 release after a host of fan petitions and pressure.

Advertisement

Following the news, Ayer shared a tweet that read: “Mr. J’s version of the beginning,” along with a series of unidentified writing. He followed it up with a gif of Jared Leto’s Joker from Suicide Squad, with the flashing caption: “I AM DIFFERENT FUCK YOUR OPINION.”

Now, responding to the fan campaign calling for his cut to be released, Ayer has said that it’s out of his hands.

“It is simply not my call or my IP,” he tweeted. “I love WB – it’s always been my ‘home studio’ I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU is taking under their stewardship. My cut of Suicide Squad may always be just a rumor. And that’s just fine.”

It is simply not my call or my IP. I love WB – it’s always been my ‘home studio’ I fully respect and support the incredible path the DCU is taking under their stewardship. My cut of Suicide Squad may always be just a rumor. And that’s just fine. https://t.co/Prlp8bPgy4 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 21, 2020

The follow-up movie to Suicide Squad, titled The Suicide Squad, will be directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy). The release date, August 6 2021, allegedly won’t be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Last week, Ayer responded to a fan theory about Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway has revealed she turned-up to her audition for Catwoman thinking she was going for the part of Harley Quinn.

The Oscar-winning actress played the role of the DC character in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, though admitted she wasn’t told what part she was going for beforehand.