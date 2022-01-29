Suicide to release career-spanning collection, share unreleased track

Suicide have announced the release of their first ever career-spanning collection.

Called ‘Surrender’, the collection will be released on Mute/BMG on March 25.

The 16-track collection, also contains previously unheard material from the duo, made up of Martin Rev and the late Alan Vega.

Advertisement

Two new, unreleased tracks also feature on the collection: ‘Girl (Unreleased Version)’ and ‘Frankie Teardrop (First Version)’. You can listen to the latter below, which contains alternative lyrics and is accompanied by a short film directed by Douglas Hart.

Listen to it here:

Speaking about the new collection, which is intended to serve as an introduction to their 50-year-long career, long-term fan and friend of the band Henry Rollins said: “This gathering of songs is not a ‘best of’ nor is it a ‘definitive’ all-you-need-to-know compilation.”

Rollins, who has also written the sleeve-notes for the collection, added: “It is an introduction that will hopefully compel you to explore the albums.”

Suicide’s Alan Vega passed away in 2016. The singer of the New York protopunk band passed away in his sleep, aged 78.

Advertisement

He was mourned widely on social media. “Just remembering how Alan Vega would sing his Je T’adore (spelling?) to me & Perri Lister when we attended his solo gigs early 80’s…” wrote Billy Idol on Twitter.

Bella Union boss and former Cocteau Twins member Simon Raymonde added: “RIP Alan Vega so much of your music accompanied my life. My oldest buddy Stan and I loved you from the start. And Collision Drive sooo good.”

Vega met Martin Rev in 1970 and shortly after they formed Suicide with Paul Liebgott. They released their self-titled debut album in 1977, with four more studio records following over the next 25 years.

Vega was a confrontational performer and was known when Suicide first began performing for brandishing a length of motorcycle chain on stage. His performance style was heavily influenced by Iggy And The Stooges.

The likes of Jesus And Mary Chain, Bruce Springsteen, Thurston Moore, Nick Cave, New Order, Steve Albini, Savages, Klaxons, LCD Soundsystem, MIA and more have all cited Suicide and Vega as an influence on their own music.