Suki Waterhouse announces debut album ‘I Can’t Let Go’ with single ‘Melrose Meltdown’

Actor and musician Suki Waterhouse has announced details of her debut album ‘I Can’t Let Go’.

The album, out on April 22 via Sub Pop, is being previewed today (January 26) by new song ‘Melrose Meltdown’, which you can hear below.

The new song follows the release of the single ‘Moves’, the opening track on ‘I Can’t Let Go’, which was released last October.

The album was produced by Brad Cook, who has worked with the likes of Bon Iver, Snail Mail and The War On Drugs.

Watch Suki Waterhouse’s Sofia Malamute-directed video for ‘Melrose Meltdown’, and see the tracklist and artwork for ‘I Can’t Let Go’, below.

1. ‘Moves’

2. ‘The Devil I Know’

3. ‘Melrose Meltdown’

4. ‘Put Me Through It’

5. ‘My Mind’

6. ‘Bullshit On The Internet’

7. ‘Wild Side’

8. ‘On Your Thumb’

9. ‘Slip’

10. ‘Blessed’

Speaking to NME last year, Waterhouse said that making an album was something she had been wanting “for so long” and decided to make now because she “had all these things I’ve never spoken about that I felt like I had to tie up before I go into my thirties”.

“[Music] is the only way that I really know how to express certain things, so it definitely felt like, ‘I’ve got to get this format’,” she added.