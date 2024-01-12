Suki Waterhouse shares striking new single ‘OMG’

Suki Waterhouse has shared her first single of 2024 titled ‘OMG’.

The singer, model and actress – known for her role as Karen Sirko in the Emmy Nominated series Daisy Jones & The Six – has spent the past week teasing the track on her social media.

Written by Waterhouse alongside Natalie Findlay and produced by Jules Apollinaire, the song is a synthy sleazy track with a funky bass line and prominent drums while Waterhouse sings: “Oh my God / Take me back the way that I was / Oh my God / You know I only tried to play your games / So you cannot forget my name / You and I, are not the same / You always had it easy” referring to a past romance.

“We started half the song and then put it to the side,” Waterhouse told Rolling Stone. “We were like, ‘It’s not working.’ And then two months went by and we were back in the studio, and suddenly this chorus came out with this energy around it.”

She continued: “It’s such an anxious state when I’m trying to put together a song, because you always feel like you are on the edge of something. It’s really about going against the intellect and into the instinct of the song. That’s what I find so fascinating about writing. It’s really the most tedious, delicate process, so dependent on whether you can get out of your own way that day.”

Directed by Émilie Richard-Froozan, ‘OMG”s accompanying video sees Waterhouse channel her inner Edith Piaf as she is dressed in a vibrant red gown and drawn on eyebrows dancing in a greenhouse. She also gives fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump.

‘OMG’ follow’s the singer’s 2023 release ‘To Love‘ and is set to feature on her forthcoming second album which set to release later this year via SupPop. It will follow her debut LP ‘I Can’t Let Go’.

In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared: “The Sub Pop-backed ‘I Can’t Let Go’ presents us with an intimate portrait of the British musician and actor’s life, coloured with a rush of intense and powerful emotions. Far from bottling things up or shying away from these internal sensations, it’s a record that lets its creator – and, by extension, us – feel everything.”

Last year, Waterhouse announced that she was expecting her first child with actor Robert Pattinson.

She announced the news while performing at the Corona Capital Festival on November 19 in Mexico City. “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Waterhouse said while opening up her jacket. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” she joked, to cheers from the crowd.