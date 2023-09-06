Watch the trailer for ‘Dear Jinri’, a documentary about late K-pop star Sulli

The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has released the trailer for late actress and K-pop idol Sulli’s final project Dear Jinri.

On September 6, Mystic Story confirmed that the late singer and actress’ final project Persona: Sulli will premiere at this year’s BIFF, which will take place between October 4 to 13. At the time of publishing, the production company did not announce its commercial release date.

According to Sports Seoul, the film is split into two parts: A short film titled 4: Clean Island, and a feature-length documentary Dear Jinri (Sulli’s real name), which includes the star’s final interview.

The new trailer for Dear Jinri features photographs and clips from Sulli’s childhood, before she sits down to begin the interview. “Self-introduction? Do I just say my name?” she says with a laugh. “Hello, I’m Choi Jinri.”

Meanwhile, 4: Clean Island stars Sulli as “4”, a young woman who longs to live on Clean Island, the cleanest place in the world. The film follows her as she tells a strange tale about a pig at a special immigration checkpoint where travellers are required to confess their sins to be let through.

Filmed in 2019, the movie was originally set to be released as part of Netflix’s original omnibus series Persona, but was cancelled after Sulli passed away in October that year, having only filmed two of the five planned short films.

Sulli began her career as a child actress in 2005, before going on to debut in K-pop girl group f(x) four years later, at the age of 15. As part of the act, she released hits like ‘Hot Summer’, ‘Rum Pum Pum Pum’ and ‘Red Light’, before leaving the group in 2015.