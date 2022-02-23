Sum 41 and Simple Plan announce ‘Blame Canada’ 2022 US tour

Sum 41 and Simple Plan are gearing up to hit the road together this year in the US for their ‘Blame Canada’ tour.

Set to kick off in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 29, Sum 41 will play their classic 2001 album ‘All Killer No Filler’ in its entirety, while Simple Plan will perform their debut album, 2002’s ‘No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls’, in full.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Sum 41 wrote: “We’ve known the guys in @simpleplan for a very long time, but we’ve never toured together…. until now! Introducing The Blame Canada Tour! Come celebrate 21 years of ‘All Killer No Filler’ all across the US!”

“It’s happening! We’re stoked to announce we will be heading out on ‘The Blame Canada Tour’ across the US with our friends @Sum41 and special guests @SetItOff & @Magnoliaparkfl 🤘⚡️🤘,” Simple Plan added. “We can’t wait to kick this one off and play for you all summer!”

The first leg of the tour will see support from Set It Off, while Magnolia Park will back the Canadian bands on the second leg.

We've known the guys in @simpleplan for a very long time, but we've never toured together…. until now! Introducing The Blame Canada Tour! Come celebrate 21 years of 'All Killer No Filler' all across the US! pic.twitter.com/M2AsGrYn1B — Sum 41 (@Sum41) February 22, 2022

Tickets for the shows are on pre-sale now; general tickets will be available from 10am on Friday (February 25). You can get tickets here and see the full list of tour dates below.

APRIL 2022

29 – Raleigh, NC, Ritz

30 – Myrtle Beach, SC, House of Blues

MAY 2022

2 – Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore

3 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

4 – Silver Springs, MD, The Fillmore

6 – Worcester, MA, The Palladium

7 – Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony

8 – New York, NY, Pier 17 – The Rooftop

10 – Detroit, MI, The Fillmore

11 – Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

13 – Cincinnati, OH, Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

14 – Milwaukee, WI, Eagles

15 – Chicago, IL, Radius

17 – Minneapolis, MN, Myth

18 – Kansas City, MO, Uptown

20 – Council Bluffs, IA, Harrah’s Stir Cove

21 – St. Louis, MO, The Pageant

22 – Nashville, TN, Marathon

24 – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

25 – Tampa, FL, Seminole Hard Rock

27 – New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theater

28 – Dallas, TX, So What?! Music Festival

JULY 2022

29 – Tulsa, OK, Cains Ballroom

30 – Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

31 – Houston, TX, House of Blues

AUGUST 2022

3 – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

5 – San Diego, CA, SOMA

6 – Anaheim, CA, House of Blues

9 – San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

10 – Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

12 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theatre

13 – Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo

14 – Spokane, WA, The Knitting Factory

16 – Garden City, ID, Revolution

17 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

18 – Denver, CO, The Fillmore

Last week, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley joined forces with Simple Plan on their new song, ‘Ruin My Life’.