Sum 41 and Simple Plan announce ‘Blame Canada’ 2022 US tour

Sum 41 and Simple Plan are gearing up to hit the road together this year in the US for their ‘Blame Canada’ tour.
Set to kick off in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 29, Sum 41 will play their classic 2001 album ‘All Killer No Filler’ in its entirety, while Simple Plan will perform their debut album, 2002’s ‘No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls’, in full.
Taking to Twitter to share the news, Sum 41 wrote: “We’ve known the guys in @simpleplan for a very long time, but we’ve never toured together…. until now! Introducing The Blame Canada Tour! Come celebrate 21 years of ‘All Killer No Filler’ all across the US!”
“It’s happening! We’re stoked to announce we will be heading out on ‘The Blame Canada Tour’ across the US with our friends @Sum41 and special guests @SetItOff & @Magnoliaparkfl 🤘⚡️🤘,” Simple Plan added. “We can’t wait to kick this one off and play for you all summer!”
The first leg of the tour will see support from Set It Off, while Magnolia Park will back the Canadian bands on the second leg.
Tickets for the shows are on pre-sale now; general tickets will be available from 10am on Friday (February 25). You can get tickets here and see the full list of tour dates below.
APRIL 2022
29 – Raleigh, NC, Ritz
30 – Myrtle Beach, SC, House of Blues
MAY 2022
2 – Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore
3 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
4 – Silver Springs, MD, The Fillmore
6 – Worcester, MA, The Palladium
7 – Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony
8 – New York, NY, Pier 17 – The Rooftop
10 – Detroit, MI, The Fillmore
11 – Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
13 – Cincinnati, OH, Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
14 – Milwaukee, WI, Eagles
15 – Chicago, IL, Radius
17 – Minneapolis, MN, Myth
18 – Kansas City, MO, Uptown
20 – Council Bluffs, IA, Harrah’s Stir Cove
21 – St. Louis, MO, The Pageant
22 – Nashville, TN, Marathon
24 – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
25 – Tampa, FL, Seminole Hard Rock
27 – New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theater
28 – Dallas, TX, So What?! Music Festival
JULY 2022
29 – Tulsa, OK, Cains Ballroom
30 – Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
31 – Houston, TX, House of Blues
AUGUST 2022
3 – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
5 – San Diego, CA, SOMA
6 – Anaheim, CA, House of Blues
9 – San Francisco, CA, The Masonic
10 – Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades
12 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theatre
13 – Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo
14 – Spokane, WA, The Knitting Factory
16 – Garden City, ID, Revolution
17 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
18 – Denver, CO, The Fillmore
Last week, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley joined forces with Simple Plan on their new song, ‘Ruin My Life’.