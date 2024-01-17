Sum 41 announce details of final tour including last ever show

Sum 41 has announced the details for their final tour.
- READ MORE: Sum 41 tell us about “aggressive” final album ‘Heaven :x: Hell’: “It’s the perfect way to go out”
The iconic pop-punk band have previously shared they would split after the release of their final album, ‘Heaven :x: Hell’, and their worldwide tour.
Now, Sum 41 have finally revealed their final tour called ‘The Tour of the Setting Sum’. The quintet previously unveiled their Asia dates two days ago, and have now specified their European and American dates.
Monterrey will kick off the first leg of their North America tour, where Sum 41 will be joined by support act The Interrupters. They’ll play at cities including New York and Boston before starting the European leg in Hradec, Czech Republic. Sum 41 will play in Dublin’s Fairview Park and Derby’s Download Festival, seemingly their only UK date on the tour.
Finally, the band will head back to North America, where they will end their last ever show in their home country of Canada, at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on January 30th 2025. Find all dates and ticket information below:
There comes a time
When it all has to end
TOUR OF THE SETTING SUM
The Final World Tour
Get presale tickets today at 11 AM EST using password LANDMINES. General on sale begins Friday, January 19th @ 10 AM local time at https://t.co/z6kSTxgo1q.
*Toronto pre-sale is… pic.twitter.com/Db7aJW4DkF
— Sum 41 (@Sum41) January 16, 2024
Tickets for UK/IE dates can be purchased here and US dates here. General sale tickets will begin this Friday (January 19) at 10am local time; presale tickets for their Toronto show will begin on today (January 17) at 10am EST.
Sum 41’s ‘The Tour of the Setting Sum’ will play:
March 2024:
01 – Jakarta, ID @ Uptown Park
02 – Yogyakarta, ID @ Kridosono Stadium
04 – Singapore, SG @ Star Theatre
05 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Megastar Arena
14 – Sapporo, JP @ Zepp
16 – Tokyo, JP @ Punkspring
18 – Yokohama, JP @ Zepp
19 – Nagoya, JP @ Zepp
21 – Hiroshima, JP @ Blue Lives
22 – Fukuoka, JP @ Zepp
23 – Osaka, JP @ Punkspring
30 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte
April 2024:
19 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro ^
20 – Wichita, KS @ Wave ^
21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^
23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^
24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^
26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^
27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave ^
29 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 ^
30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
May 2024:
01 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena ^
04 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^
06 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
08 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena ^
09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater ^
11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^
12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^
15 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann ^
19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena ^
June 2024:
14 – Hradec, CZ @ Rock For People
15 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock
16 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival
19 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
22 – Lyon, FR @ Slamdunk
23 – Schneesel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
26 – Viviero, ES @ Resurection
28 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air
29 – GeiselWind, DE @ Mission Ready
30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock
July 2024:
04 – Nantes, FR @ La Nuit de ’Erdre
05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes
07 – Hunxe, DE @ Ruhrpott Rodeo
09 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
11 – Argeles sur mar, FR @ Les Deferlantes
12 – Madrid, ES @ Madcool
13 – Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive
August 2024:
01 – Rimouski, QC @ Parc Beausejour
07 – Saguenay, QC @ La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora
08 – Québec, QC @ Quebec City Old Port Agora
09 – Victoriaville, QC @ Rock La Cauze
September 2024:
04 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium ^
06 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds ^
07 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater ^
08 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center ^
10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Lot at The Complex ^
11 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
12 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall ^
14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple ^
15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^
17 – Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center ^
23 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach ^
24 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater ^
28 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park ^
29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^
30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
October 2024:
02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^
03 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^
05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ^
November 2024:
23 – Nanterre, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena
January 2025:
30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Final Show)
^ with The Interrupters
Last December, NME spoke with frontman Derek Whibley about their “aggressive” new album, which he called “the perfect way to go out”.
“There’s more to the album than nostalgia,” he told NME. “Even if I tried to write ‘All Killer, No Filler’ again, I wouldn’t be able to. It just doesn’t come out the same. The songs sound like they could be from those eras though.”
Following on from recent single ‘Landmines’, Sum 41 also released ‘Rise Up, which Whibley described as “me coming out of hospital 10 years ago, and what happened afterwards.” The singer was hospitalised in 2014 after his liver and kidneys failed due to alcohol abuse.
“That’s something I’ll never stop thinking about,” he told NME, with ‘Rise Up’ penned about “that struggle of finding the faith to continue on and the strength to build yourself back up.”