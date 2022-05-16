Sum 41 have announced a new ‘Does This Look All Killer No Filler’ UK/European tour for 2022 with Simple Plan supporting – see the dates below and get your tickets here.

The two bands have been touring the US together in 2022, and will reunite on the road in September and October.

“We’ve been having such a great time on our tour with Simple Plan in the States and cannot wait to bring the party over to Europe,” Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley said in a statement.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the anniversaries of some of our favourite albums along with other hits and favourites with you on the “Does This Look All Killer No Filler” tour!”

The UK/EU ‘Does This Look All Killer No Filler’ tour kicks off in Stuttgart on September 20, heading through Europe before concluding with a massive London show at Alexandra Palace on October 21, the only UK gig of the run.

Sum 41 will be heading to the UK next month ahead of the full tour, playing the Leeds (June 3) and Hatfield (June 4) legs of Slam Dunk Festival.

See the full list of dates for the ‘Does This Look All Killer No Filler’ UK and European tour below and get your tickets here for the London date. Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, May 20.

September

20 – Stuttgart, Porsche-Arena

21 – Frankfurt, myticket Jahrhunderthalle

23 – Bordeaux, Arkea Arena

24 – Bilbao, Bilbao Arena

26 – Lisbon, Altice Arena Sala Tejo

27 – Madrid, WiZink Center

29 – Paris, Accor Arena

October

1 – Prague, Sportovin Hala Fortuna

3 – Warsaw, EXPO XXI

5 – Vienna, Arena Open Air Vienna

6 – Bratislava, Incheba Expo Hall

8 – Bologna, Unipol Arena

10 – Munich, Olympiahalle

11 – Hamburg, Edel Optics Arena

12 – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle

14 – Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Hall

17 – Luxembourg, Rockhal

18 – Tilburg, O13

19 – Brussels, Forest National

21 – London, Alexandra Palace

Sum 41’s most recent album, ‘Order In Decline’, came out in 2019. Earlier this year, Whibley revealed that the band had completed a new double record called ‘Heaven And Hell’.

Speaking about the ‘Heaven’ half of the two-disc project, Whibley explained: “Some weird nostalgia kicked in because of the pandemic. A lot of other people were retreating to things that made them feel good in the past.

“It all made sense to me why pop-punk is coming back: it’s feel-good music. There’s something that’s happy about it. Something young and innocent and free.”

The band’s guitarist Dave ‘Brownsound’ Baksh recently revealed that he received treatment for a cancerous tumour, but said he is now cancer-free.

Sharing a lengthy message on Instagram, the musician told fans that he noticed a lump in March and had it checked out. “Within two weeks I went through surgery in order to get rid of a tumour that ended up being #cancer,” Baksh said.

Baksh concluded his post by asking his fans and followers to support him and his wife as they take part in the Relay For Life fundraising event on June 11. You can make a donation here.