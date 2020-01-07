Sum 41 announce intimate London gig ahead of Slam Dunk festival

Sum 41 have announced an intimate one-off show in London to take place later this month.

The Canadian pop-punks will play The Dome in Tufnell Park, London, on January 20. The event has been announced in association with Slam Dunk festival, which the band are set to headline in May.

Speaking to Kerrang! regarding their return to the festival, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley said: “Oh yeah, we’re very excited about that one. The offer to play Slam Dunk has come up a few times, but we weren’t able to make it work because of scheduling.

“But we’ve always wanted to play it. I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about the festival.”

Tickets are available for Sum 41’s gig at The Dome now.

Sum 41 were announced as the second headliners for this year’s Slam Dunk festival back in October, leading the second wave of acts announced for the rock all-dayer.

The band will be joined by on the bill by the likes of The Used, Billy Talent, The Story So Far, Basement, Your Demise, We Are In The Crowd, NOFX, Pennywise, Dream State, and Grayscale.

In an interview with NME last year, Whibley spoke about the pressure and honour of performing at the 2017 ‘Linkin Park & Friends’ concert celebrating Chester Bennington’s life and legacy, as well as an onstage performance of ‘Faint’ alongside Mike Shinoda at Reading & Leeds.

“Both times were phenomenal and it was an honour to be asked. It was also nerve-wracking because you want to do right by Chester, the band, and the Linkin Park fans – and lastly, you want to do well yourself,” the singer explained.

“It was scary. Both times I had no rehearsal so I was going out there and winging it.”