Sum 41 cancel Paris shows after ‘explosive device’ detonated outside of venue

Sum 41 have cancelled two shows in Paris after an ‘explosive device’ was detonated outside one of the venues they were due to perform in, it is being reported.

According to Loudwire, the band released a statement confirming there were no injuries when the device detonated during load in last night (January 17) at Zenith in Paris, but that they cancelled the show to ensure the safety of everyone.

“Band, crew, the fans in line are all safe, and there were no injuries,” the statement, which appears was posted to Instagram before then being deleted, reportedly said. “Due to the intimate nature of our ‘Personal Space’ performances, we are unable to guarantee the safety of the fans in attendance. We are deeply saddened to announce that tonight’s show has been canceled.”

The rest of the statement shared by Loudwire read: “For refunds please contact your local Live Nation ticket outlet. We are currently discussing our options to schedule a make up show as soon as possible. Please stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks.”

The band have also cancelled their January 18 show at Les Etoiles in Paris.

Taking to Twitter, the band wrote: “Unfortunately, the Sum 41 show at Les Etoiles is cancelled tonight. All tickets will be refundable with your ticket sellers. Further details will be posted ASAP.”

Sum 41 are currently on a world tour in support of their new album ‘Order In Decline’ with support from Zebrahead.

Meanwhile, Sum 41 have announced an intimate one-off show in London to take place later this month.

The Canadian pop-punks will play The Dome in Tufnell Park, London, on January 20. The event has been announced in association with Slam Dunk festival, which the band are set to headline in May.