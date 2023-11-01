Sum 41’s final album ‘Heaven :x: Hell’ to arrive next spring

Sum 41 have announced details of their upcoming final album, ‘Heaven :x: Hell’ – confirming that it is expected to arrive in Spring 2024.

The band first announced news of the forthcoming album last year, and shared the new single ‘Landmines’ two months ago. The LP will mark their eighth studio release and first full-length album since 2019’s ‘Order in Decline’.

Sum 41 also confirmed that ‘Heaven :x: Hell’ would be their final release together – following the members revealing plans to split up following the completion of their worldwide tour.

Now, vocalist Deryck Whibley has revealed when the upcoming album is expected to arrive, and shed insight on the sound fans can expect from the final release.

“There’s no release date for it yet,” he said during an interview with Texas radio station 94.5 The Buzz (via Blabbermouth). “I have a feeling it’ll probably be early next year, kind of like spring. That’s what I think. All that stuff’s being worked out right now.”

He continued, adding that the release will be like two different records combined into one – with the ‘Heaven’ side sounding like their pop-punk early days, while the ‘Hell’ side sounds like their more-recent discography.

“It’s two totally different records. It’s 10 songs each side. I would call [‘Heaven’] early Sum 41 pop punk, and the ‘Hell’ side is like newer, heavier Sum 41 that we’ve kind of done the past couple of records, that sort of style,” he explained.

“I don’t wanna call it metal, but it’s our version of what we do that’s heavy and metal-influenced,” he added. “Over the years, we’ve done both styles.”

“We’ve had more heavy music than pop-punk music, but since we started with that on those first two records, it’s kind of like you’re labelled that for the rest of your life. But there are fans of ours that don’t really care for any of the pop-punk stuff and only like the heavier stuff, and vice versa.”

He also told host TheresaRockFace that there was a point where the band were considering having guest appearances on the album, but the songs came together so naturally that there was ultimately no point in reworking the songs. He also added that it was an unspoken, unanimous agreement with the members to see ‘Heaven :x: Hell’ as a double album.

News of the upcoming LP also comes after Whibley was discharged from hospital in September after being treated for pneumonia.

“I’m not out of the woods yet and have been told to be prepared for a bit of roller coaster sickness over the next couple of weeks, I’m staying positive and doing my best to get through all of this,” he told fans with an update online.

“I’m still bed ridden, having a hard time breathing, tight chest pains and some pretty wild fever dreams, that I guess are keeping this whole thing somewhat entertaining. I’m in the best hands and am on the right medicine.”