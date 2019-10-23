Sum 41 to headline Slam Dunk Festival 2020 as second wave of acts arrives

The Canadian pop-punk icons are heading to Leeds and Hertfordshire...

Sum 41 have been announced as the second headliners for next year’s Slam Dunk festival, leading the second wave of acts announced for the rock all-dayer.

The Canadian pop-punk stalwarts will be joined by on the bill by the likes of The Used, Billy Talent, The Story So Far, Basement, Your Demise, We Are In The Crowd, NOFX, Pennywise, Dream State, and Grayscale.

They’ll be joined as headliners by the previously announced Don Broco, alongside the likes of The Wonder Years, State Champs, Mayday Parade, Knuckle Puck, Four Year Strong, Bayside, Ice Nine Kills, Issues, Hands Like Houses and Motion City Soundtrack.

“Slam Dunk is a festival we’ve been wanting to do for a long time, and until now we’ve never been able to pull it off,” frontman Sum 41 Deryck Whibley told Kerrang. “Scheduling and all that stuff has meant we’ve not been able to play in previous years, which has been frustrating. To finally be appearing at Slam Dunk is a great feeling – it’s been a long time coming. It’s something we’ve always wanted to do, and it’s a festival I’ve continually heard great things about. Sum 41 playing Slam Dunk just makes sense to me.”

NOFX’s Fat Mike added: “I don’t actually remember playing last year… so we decided to do it again this year! I probably still won’t remember, but this time we’re gonna video tape it!”