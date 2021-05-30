Sum 41 team up with nothing, nowhere for powerful ‘Catching Fire’ rework

Content warning: This piece mentions suicide.

Canadian outfit Sum 41 have teamed up with rapper nothing, nowhere for a powerful rework of their 2019 song ‘Catching Fire’.

Released on Friday (May 28), frontman Deryck Whibley penned the new version of the track for his wife Ari Whibley, who attempted suicide in 2013. He and the band released it to coincide with May’s Mental Health Awareness month, hoping to draw attention to suicide prevention and break the stigma surrounding mental health.

It arrived alongside a powerful music video directed by Josh Asher, in which fans of the band share their own stories of losing loved ones to suicide. Nothing, nowhere also appears in the video, after lending a new verse to the reworked track.

Watch it below.

“Writing this song was cathartic for me in dealing with my emotions for the first time about almost losing my wife to suicide,” Whibley said in a press statement. “When I first played it for her, it was the beginning of us having an open conversation about what she went through. In sharing her story, we are hoping to let others know they are not alone and that if you need help, there is no shame in saying so.”

“As someone who has had to deal with mental illness throughout my life – it was a no-brainer when Deryck approached me to get on this song,” added nothing, nowhere.

“I think it’s important to let those close to you know that you love them and that you are there for them unconditionally. I’m a lifelong Sum 41 fan and I’m honoured to be a part of something like this.”

Speaking to People about her mental health issues, attempted suicide and the new song, Whibley’s wife Ari said “this is something that I live with every day. It’s something that he lives with every day”.

“It’s something that is very tangible in our lives. But keeping it between us isn’t going to do us any more favors. We’ve grown and learned everything we can from this experience,” she said.