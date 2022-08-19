Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley sells publishing and recorded music catalogue to HarbourView

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has sold his publishing and recorded music catalogue in a new deal with equity fund, HarbourView Equity Partners.

Whibley has served as the Canadian pop-punk outfit’s lead singer and primary songwriter since their inception in 1996. Their 2001 breakout album ‘All Killer No Filler’ boasted the hit single ‘Fat Lip’, which landed at Number 66 on the Billboard Hot 100. To date, Sum 41 have released seven studio albums, the latest being 2019’s ‘Order In Decline’.

Terms of the deal between HarbourView and Whibley have not been disclosed, however the transaction saw the equity fund represented by Fox Rothschild, with Whibley’s legal counsel coming from Jordan Keller and Sarah Smith of Keller Turner Andrews & Ghanem, PLLC.

Over the course of their 26-year tenure, Sum 41 – who’ve just wrapped up a US tour with Simple Plan and head out together again to the UK and Europe this September – have seen their catalogue garner more than 15 million album consumption units, 5.05 million of which occurred in the U.S alone (per Billboard).

HarbourView – founded in 2021 by CEO Cherrese Clarke Soares – have also acquired the catalogues of Hollywood Undead, Brad Paisley, Lady A and Luis Fonsi among others.

Whibley is the latest in a long line of artists who have sold their publishing and recorded music catalogues in recent years.

Among veteran musicians, Tina Turner sold her back catalogue for $300million (£225m), Sony Music acquired Bob Dylan‘s entire body of work, while ‘Sweet Caroline’ singer Neil Diamond entered into a deal with Universal Music Publishing. Additionally, Paul Simon sold for an undisclosed sum while Mötley Crüe sold their catalogue to BMG for a reported $150million (£112m).

Bruce Springsteen, ZZ Top and Sting also reported selling their publishing rights for $500million (£377m), an undisclosed fee and over $250 million (£184m) respectively.

Pink Floyd entered into talks with with several potential buyers earlier this year.

The estates of the late David Bowie and Leonard Cohen saw their catalogues sold for $250million (£186m) and an undisclosed sum respectively.

Similarly, Simple Minds sold “key music interests”, Primal Scream members sold 50 per cent of their song rights, Justin Timberlake sold his song catalogue, while John Legend made a deal back in January.

Earlier this year, Dolly Parton said “never say never” to selling her back catalogue. Madonna, however, who has released 14 studio albums, said earlier this month she would never consider such a deal. “Ownership is everything, isn’t it?” the superstar said at the time.