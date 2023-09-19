Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley shares health update following hospitalisation

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has shared an update on his health after recently being admitted to hospital with a pneumonia infection.

The singer’s wife, Ariana, confirmed on social media last week that Whibley had been hospitalised on the day the couple were supposed to be in Chicago celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

She explained that her husband would be kept in hospital for several days due to the risk of heart failure.

Ariana subsequently told her followers that Whibley had been discharged following successful treatment, adding that he would be “under the care of his mother who is a registered nurse and myself”.

She continued: “The pressure and strain on his heart and lungs has improved and he is able to breathe without as much pain.”

Today (September 19) Whibley posted a message on Sum 41’s social media pages in which he thanked fans of the band for showing him “so much love and support”.

“Although I’m not out of the woods yet and have been told to be prepared for a bit of roller coaster sickness over the next couple of weeks, I’m staying positive and doing my best to get through all of this,” he went on.

“I’m still bed ridden, having a hard time breathing, tight chest pains and some pretty wild fever dreams, that I guess are keeping this whole thing somewhat entertaining. I’m in the best hands and am on the right medicine.”

Whibley then said that he plans on being his “absolute best” for when Sum 41 perform at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival next month. “That’s my goal,” he added. “Thank you, so much love ❤️ Deryck.”

Whibley was previously hospitalised in 2014 for severe liver and kidney damage caused by alcohol abuse. He spent nearly a month in hospital and was told by doctors that if he had one more alcoholic drink, he risked death.

Back in May, Sum 41 announced that they were to split up following a final run of live tour dates.

In 2022, Whibley revealed that the band had completed a new double record called ‘Heaven And Hell’, which will be released before the Canadian quartet go their separate ways.