Summer Walker announces details of second album ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker has announced details of her second full-length album – ‘Still Over It’ will arrive next month.

The record, which lands on November 5, follows the singer’s 2019 debut album ‘Over It’ and EP ‘Life On Earth’, which followed six months later.

In a new trailer for the album, Walker recreates the album cover from ‘Over It’ in a video that co-stars JT of City Girls.

Watch the trailer for ‘Still Over It’ below:

Reviewing Summer Walker’s surprise 2020 EP ‘Life On Earth’, NME wrote: “Where there may have been weaker, meandering tracks on her previous work, Walker has strengthened here. Her words float above the slowed-down R&B production, mainly handled by London on da Track and NO1-NOAH. Her work is cerebral and pensive, a way to contemplate and be present in the moment.

“Throughout the five tracks, Walker’s lyrics never feel anthemic. Rather, they are personal, almost as if she’s right there with you. Her words are a balm: comforting advice of an old friend through a Zoom call.”

Earlier this year, Summer Walker was among a number of artists, including Alicia Keys, Ty Dolla $ign and Mary J. Blige, to call on the Joe Biden administration to launch a commission to address racial injustice in America within their first 100 days of taking office.

Seventeen artists, also including Vic Mensa, Quavo, Offset, A$AP Ferg and 070 Shake appeared in a new video, titled ’17 Ways Black People Are Killed in America’. It draws attention to 17 Black Americans killed in recent years, including the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd at the hands of police last year.