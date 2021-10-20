Summer Walker fans attempt to smash glass box containing her new album

Summer Walker challenged her fans in New York City this week (October 18) to smash a glass box containing her new album.

The R&B star will release her second album ‘Still Over It’ on November 5, which will follow on from the singer’s 2019 debut album ‘Over It’ and EP ‘Life On Earth’, which followed six months later.

Ahead of the album’s release, fans have been given the chance to hear the record early by taking part in a promotional challenge.

Fans based in New York were alerted to the presence of a glass box in two separate locations in the city. In the box sat a hard drive with a full version of ‘Still Over It’ contained within it, which fans were then encouraged to try and access by smashing the box.

“If you want the album now it’s on my hard drive,” Walker wrote, announcing the challenge. “You break the case, it’s yours.”

She added: “If you can’t, then you gotta wait until the album drops.”

See footage of fans attempting to break the glass box, and hear from the one lucky fan who managed it, below:

The singer then went on to reveal that ‘Summer’s Hard Drive’ will be appearing in Chicago today (October 20), giving fans another chance to hear the album early.

Chicago your up next! pic.twitter.com/iEO2LfWX9c — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 20, 2021

Reviewing Summer Walker’s surprise 2020 EP ‘Life On Earth’, NME wrote: “Where there may have been weaker, meandering tracks on her previous work, Walker has strengthened here. Her words float above the slowed-down R&B production, mainly handled by London on da Track and NO1-NOAH. Her work is cerebral and pensive, a way to contemplate and be present in the moment.

“Throughout the five tracks, Walker’s lyrics never feel anthemic. Rather, they are personal, almost as if she’s right there with you. Her words are a balm: comforting advice of an old friend through a Zoom call.”

Earlier this year, Summer Walker was among a number of artists, including Alicia Keys, Ty Dolla $ign and Mary J. Blige, to call on the Joe Biden administration to launch a commission to address racial injustice in America within their first 100 days of taking office.