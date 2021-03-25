Sun Kil Moon’s Mark Kozelek accused of sexual misconduct by seven more women

Sun Kil Moon frontman Mark Kozelek has been accused of sexual misconduct by seven more women.

Three women made claims of sexual incidents involving the musician in an article published by Pitchfork last August, with Kozelek later speaking out to “unconditionally” deny the allegations.

“While I support the important work of addressing legitimate claims of sexual misconduct, I reject the false allegations and innuendo in the recent press,” he said at the time.

Pitchfork has today (March 25) reported details of Kozelek’s alleged sexual coercion and emotional manipulation towards seven more women – many of whom were fans of Sun Kil Moon or Red House Painters and met the singer at one of his concerts.

WARNING: The rest of this article contains details some readers may find upsetting

The claims, which are said to span two decades, include one allegation of nonconsensual sexual intercourse, non-consensual nudity and masturbation, and unwanted touching.

Pitchfork‘s report includes testimony from the alleged victims, who spoke to the outlet under pseudonyms or their first name, recounting their experiences with Kozelek and his pattern of behaviour.

The most severe of the cases, as told by ‘Ella’, claims that the musician raped the then-20-year-old fan in a hotel room in October 2017 after she attended a Sun Kil Moon show in Massachusetts the previous night.

It’s said that the alleged victim told the singer “no” multiple times. “I said, ‘please don’t’. And he did,” ‘Ella’ said. She then claimed that Kozelek told her afterwards: “That was great. I loved when you were pushing me away.”

Kozelek, who was 50 at the time, is said to have repeatedly told ‘Ella’ that he saw her as nothing more than a friend, according to the article. However, he later “came out in a towel and he asked me if I would have sex with him”.

“And he made it sound theoretical, but it wasn’t.”

Kozelek has denied the allegations in a statement issued to Pitchfork through his attorney, writing: “Apparently an effort is being made by those with an agenda to renew and recirculate the same kinds of false allegations and innuendo that were the subject of my prior statement in August 2020.

“I continue to categorically deny that I engaged in the inappropriate incidents falsely depicted in the media. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these untruthful allegations and to pursue and protect my rights in the event that false and defamatory statements are disseminated or published.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.