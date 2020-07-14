Sun Ra and Cecil Taylor trumpeter Eddie Gale has died

Eddie Gale, a trumpeter who worked on numerous tracks with jazz icon Sun Ra, has died aged 78.

The musician, who also worked with pianist Cecil Taylor, passed away after battling cancer on Friday (July 10).

His record label, Blue Note Records, took to Instagram to announce his death and pay tribute to the late trumpeter.

Gale toured with Sun Ra in the 1960s and ’70s and he featured on ‘Secrets of the Sun’, ‘Lanquidity’, ‘The Other Side of the Sun’ and ‘On Jupiter’.

He also appeared on Larry Young’s ‘Of Love And Peace’ and Cecil Taylor’s ‘Unit Structures’.

During this period, he released his first solo album in 1968 – ‘Ghetto Music’ – which was released by Blue Note, followed by ‘Black Rhythm Happening’ in 1969.

Gale went on to record more than a dozen records as a bandleader for the remaining five decades, including 2004’s ‘Afro-Fire’.

He was also an advocate for musicians launching Jazz Musicians’ Self-Help Healthcare fundraisers and donated proceeds to the Jazz Foundation of America, which helps jazz and blues musicians in need of emergency funds.

For two decades, Gale also produced the annual Concerts for World Peace and Peace Poetry Contest and annual Concerts for Inner Peace in America and the World.

In 2017, Gale released a 50th anniversary edition of ‘Ghetto Music’.