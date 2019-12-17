Sundara Karma and Sports Team lead first announcement for 110 Above Festival

Sundara Karma and Sports Team are among the acts to be announced for next year’s 110 Above Festival. Check out the full line-up so far in the below post.

Due to take place in August, the four-day Leicestershire bash announced its first wave of 2020 artists last night (December 16).

Topping the bill are Reading rockers The Amazons, Sundara Karma, and rising stars Sports Team. They’ll be supported by an undercard boasting the likes of Bad Sounds, Gengahr, and Bloxx.

Also set to take to the stage are Larkins, The Pale White, Rhys Lewis, and Noisy. You can find ticket information and further details here.

110 Above Festival will run from August 13-16 at Gopsall Hall Farm, Leicestershire.

Headliners Sundara Karma released their second album ‘Ulfilas’ Alphabet’ back in March. In a four-star review, NME said that the record “takes the listener into semi-psychedelic territory, mixing spectral melodies with bruising guitar lines”.

“Sundara Karma’s gigs will still be packed with fans and their trademark glitter-clad costumes, but this time they’ll be singing back whip-smart allusions to gothic literature.”

Sports Team, meanwhile, are gearing up for the arrival of their debut album. Speaking to NME earlier this month, the band revealed the LP will be “coming out next April”.

The group’s EP ‘Keep Walking!’ was released back in March, which was followed by a number of standalone singles.