Sundara Karma announce new ‘Oblivion!’ EP and share title track

Sundara Karma have announced their new EP ‘Oblivion!’ and shared its title track – you can hear the new song below.

The forthcoming record follows on from the band’s November 2020 EP ‘Kill Me’. Their last studio album, ‘Ulfilas’ Alphabet’, was released in March 2019.

Produced by Clarence Clarity, the ‘Oblivion!’ EP is set for release on April 1 via Chess Club Records and is available to pre-order here.

Advertisement

Speaking about the title track, Sundara Karma’s Oscar Pollock said: “‘Oblivion!’ came together so quickly, I wrote the whole thing in about two days in the summer last year. I had been revisiting a lot of my favourite music from around 2003 and was feeling quite nostalgic at the time. It definitely plays into the rockier aspects of our ‘sound’ but ultimately I think it’s a wonderful pop song.

“For me ‘Oblivion!’ is about the aftermath of a deeply intense relationship, there can be a lot of loose ends and debris. The rug gets pulled out from under your feet and in many ways it feels like your reality shatters. It’s about this kind of fatalist feeling you can feel when you’ve put your all into something and for some reason things aren’t working out. It feels like the end of the world and like everything around you is crumbling.”

The Prosper Unger-Hamilton-directed video for ‘Oblivion!’ has also arrived today, which you can see above.

“When you’re a teenager it feels like one world is ending and another is about to begin,” Unger-Hamilton said of the clip. “The pressure to perform and win is like a giant rock that’s going to crush you, if you let it.”

Advertisement

You can see the tracklist for Sundara Karma’s ‘Oblivion!’ below.

1. ‘Oblivion!’

2. ‘All These Dreams’

3. ‘DESIRE’

4. ‘Everytime’

5. ‘Godsend’