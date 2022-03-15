Sundara Karma have shared ‘All These Dreams’, the latest cut from their fifth EP ‘Oblivion!’.

The Reading band’s vibrant, guitar-driven new single draws from frontman Oscar Pollock’s emo past, with production coming from Clarence Clarity (Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama).

It’s the second release from Sundara Karma’s fifth EP, which is due out on April 1 via Chess Club Records. The EP’s title track was shared along with the EP announcement last month. Fans can pre-order the new record here.

Pollock said of EP: “It’s fun to amalgamate different genres, often I love re-contextualising things like vocal styles etc. I think I also enjoy confusing people. For this EP I wanted to take pop rock to a maximalist and super saccharine place.

“Like with a lot of our previous music there’s a fair amount of pop hooks for people to hold onto and there are also moments for glam guitar stuff to poke through but I suppose my Emo past has also made a resurgence and I haven’t felt like suppressing those urges.”

And speaking about the EP’s title track, Pollock added: “‘Oblivion!’ came together so quickly, I wrote the whole thing in about two days in the summer last year. I had been revisiting a lot of my favourite music from around 2003 and was feeling quite nostalgic at the time. It definitely plays into the rockier aspects of our ‘sound’ but ultimately I think it’s a wonderful pop song.”

Sundara Karma’s last album was 2019’s ‘Ulfilas’ Alphabet’ – read the NME review here.