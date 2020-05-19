Sundara Karma have shared three previously unreleased songs from the recording of their 2019 album ‘Ulfilas’ Alphabet’ via Soundcloud.

In an email sent out to fans today (May 19), the band also explained that they would have been planning to release new music this month – but have been set back by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the statement, the unreleased material – ‘Today, Tomorrow, Yesterday’, ‘Invade Safe Space’ and ‘Vision Sick’ – represented “three tracks that we couldn’t squeeze onto ‘Ulfilas’ Alphabet'” found on “a dusty old hard drive”.

Listen to all three songs below via Sundara Karma’s Soundcloud page.

“This is probably the craziest time in our lives to be writing to you and we hope that everyone is keeping well,” Sundara Karma wrote in the message.

“We had a few big-ish plans for this summer: we were planning on starting to release some new music around this time in May, all in the run up to a new album that has now been put on hold. And like pretty much everyone on planet earth, we did not see a global pandemic being the spanner that was thrust into the works.”

In a four-star review of Sundara Karma’s second album, NME wrote: “Eschewing the anthemic choruses of the band’s last album, ‘Ulfilas’ Alphabet’ takes the listener into semi-psychedelic territory, mixing spectral melodies with bruising guitar lines.

“Sundara Karma’s gigs will still be packed with fans and their trademark glitter-clad costumes, but this time they’ll be singing back whip-smart allusions to gothic literature. I mean, where’s the harm in that?”