Sunday Best Recordings announce all-day event to mark 20th anniversary

Sunday Best Recordings is set to mark its 20th anniversary with a special all-day event this autumn.

Founded in 2000 by Sarah Bolshi and Rob da Bank, the label’s current roster includes artists such as Dub Pistols, David Lynch, Mary Epworth and JW Francis.

On Sunday, October 3, Sunday Best will take over London’s Electric Ballroom Camden to celebrate its two-decade milestone with a host of DJ sets and live performances. Tickets are available here for £27.50.

Kitty Daisy & Lewis, The Cuban Brothers and LA Salami will play live shows throughout the day, with Rob da Bank, Norman Jay MBE, Barry Ashworth of Dub Pistols & Sombrero Sound System spinning tunes on the decks.

The event will run between 2pm and 10pm BST.

“A LOT has happened in 20 years… a lots happened in the last year.. so let’s have a ruddy big party to celebrate not just life but 2 decades of [Sunday Best] .. big up us and come and join us in Oct,” wrote Rob da Bank on Twitter alongside a series of throwback images.

Meanwhile, da Bank’s Camp Bestival is set to return this summer following a coronavirus-enforced cancellation in 2020. Kelis, Fatboy Slim and Groove Armada are among the acts featured on this year’s line-up (find more details here).

“There is literally nothing [my wife] Josie and I like more in life than standing in a field surrounded by family and friends, dressed in daft outfits dancing to amazing bands and DJs and Mr Tumble,” da Bank said in February.

“That’s exactly what we plan to be doing at Camp Bestival.”