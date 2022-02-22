Sundown Festival announces full line-up including headliners Sean Paul and AJ Tracey

Sundown Festival has revealed its full line-up for 2022, with Sean Paul and AJ Tracey announced as headliners for this year’s edition of the Norwich festival.

Following a sold-out edition last summer Sundown will return to the Norfolk Showground, four miles from the centre of Norwich, from September 2-4.

As well as Paul and Tracey, the likes of Digga D, Sigala, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Yung Filly and BackRoad Gee will perform on the main stage.

DJ sets will come across the weekend from Andy C, Charlie Sloth, DJ EZ, Jax Jones and more. You can find the full line-up below.

Tickets for this year’s festival go on sale here this Friday (February 25), with a limited pre-sale an hour beforehand for subscribers to Sundown’s mailing list.

For this year’s festival, Sundown is launching a brand new VIP ticket scheme, which will allow access to a premium camping area and exclusive afterparties, as well as fast-track queues.

Sean Paul’s appearance will come after the dancehall star’s 2022 ‘Scorcha’ tour, which will see him perform across the UK this April in support of a new album.

Tracey, meanwhile, has already announced a number of European festival shows, including at Birmingham’s Made Festival in July and Norway’s Øya Festival in August.

The rapper was forced to cancel his UK tour in support of latest album ‘Flu Game’ last year, due to the pandemic preventing him from presenting the shows “the way I wanted to & the way you lot deserve it.” He promised fans in a statement that he was already starting work “on a completely new live experience for 2022”.