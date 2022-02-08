Sunflower Bean announce new album ‘Headful of Sugar’ and share single ‘Who Put You Up To This?’

Sunflower Bean have announced details of their third album ‘Headful of Sugar’ – you can listen to their new track ‘Who Put You Up To This?’ below.

The New York trio will release the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Twentytwo in Blue’ on May 6 via Lucky Number. You can pre-order/pre-save it from here.

“We wanted to write about the lived experience of late capitalism, how it feels every day, the mundanity of not knowing where every construct is supposed to ultimately lead you,” vocalist Nick Kivlen said about the new Sunflower Bean record, which was produced and mixed by Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jacob Portrait.

“The message is in the title: this is about fast pleasures, the sugar of life, the joy that comes with letting go of everything you thought mattered.”

Sunflower Bean have today (February 8) shared the Josefine Cardoni-directed video for their new single ‘Who Put You Up To This?’.

“Are you satisfied? Who put you up to do things that you do? Was it your own choice?” the band asked in a statement about the track.

“Questioning your life is the first step to taking the agency to change it. Sometimes you have to let go of who you have been so that you can become who you want to be.”

You can see the tracklist and artwork for Sunflower Bean’s ‘Headful of Sugar’ below.

1. ‘Who Put You Up To This?’

2. ‘In Flight’

3. ‘Otherside’

4. ‘Roll The Dice’

5. ‘Headful of Sugar’

6. ‘I Don’t Have Control Sometimes’

7. ‘Stand By Me’

8. ‘Post Love’

9. ‘Baby Don’t Cry’

10. ‘Beat The Odds’

11. ‘Feel Somebody’

Sunflower Bean will tour in the UK in March and April, kicking off in Cambridge on March 30.