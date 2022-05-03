Sunflower Bean reflect on ‘Moment In The Sun’ streaming success after ‘Heartstopper’

Sunflower Bean‘s Julia Cumming has reflected on the surprise surge in popularity that greeted their song ‘Moment In The Sun’ after it appeared in an episode of the new Netflix drama Heartstopper.

The track, which was released as a single in September 2020, has recently skyrocketed, racking up three million streams on Spotify alone.

In an Instagram Reel on Sunflower Bean’s account, overlaid text recalled the ups and downs behind the song’s creation and eventual viral success.

It reads: “Step 1: Fall in love. 2: write the first and only happy song you’ve ever written. 3: your label really likes it and thinks it will do well. 4: relationship ends and you’re very sad and sick about it for a long time. 5: a pandemic happens and you end up releasing a produced version of the demo cause… that’s the situation. 6: it does alright and it’s out and that’s cool I guess! 7: it’s in a top 10 Netflix show with these cuties kissing and now it’s streaming really well lmao.”

Sunflower Bean aren’t the only artists benefitting from a sync in the teen drama. New research by the Official Charts Company has shown that Baby Queen, who has multiple tracks on the soundtrack, has benefitted from a huge upswing in streams.

‘Want Me’ has seen a 553 per cent increase in chart sales from the previous week, while ‘Dover Beach’ has seen a 427 per cent surge. She also released the single ‘Colours Of You’ specifically for the show.

Elsewhere, Orla Gartland‘s ‘Why Am I Like This?’, Shura‘s ‘What’s It Gonna Be?’ and Charlift‘s ‘I Belong In Your Arms’ have all exploded with more than a 999% change in their chart sales over the past week. You can find a guide to every single song played in the show here.

During a recent set at Camden’s Electric Ballroom, Baby Queen was joined by the cast of the show when she performed ‘Colours Of You’.

Both Joe Locke (who plays Charlie Spring) and Sebastian Croft (Ben Hope) took to the stage alongside, Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson), Corinna Brown (Tara Jones), Yasmin Finney (Elle Argent), Jenny Walser (Tori Soring) and Tobie Donovan (Isaac Henderson).