Sunmi goes retro for new song ‘Lights Out’ with rapper BE’O

South Korean singer Sunmi and rapper BE’O have released their new single, ‘Lights Out’.

The new collaboration was produced by EL Capitxn, who previously worked on ‘That That’ by PSY and BTS’ Suga, as well as IU‘s ‘Eight’ with Suga. Meanwhile, the accompanying music video, filmed at the Soongsil University located in Seoul, was directed by Kim Sae-myung, known for his work with Dynamic Duo, Zion.T and more.

The clip, which features a retro-looking filter, stars Sunmi as a model at a photoshoot. Later, BE’O joins Sunmi during the shoot on a eerie-looking set filled with mannequins and colour-changing strobe lights.

‘Lights Out’ is Sunmi’s first release of the year, after her 2022 single ‘Heart Burn’. Following the release of ‘Heart Burn’, Sunmi took over as the host of the popular online talk show ‘Showterview’, which was previously helmed by Korean-American artist Jessi.

Sunmi later told NME that she hoped to bring her own personality to the popular web talk show. “I believe that I am better than listening than speaking,” she said. “I want to be emotionally one with the interviewee and bring out as many stories as possible during the interview.”

Meanwhile, BE’O previously featured on former IZ*ONE member Choi Yena‘s latest single ‘Love War’. In 2022, he also teamed up with ex-SISTAR singer Soyou for her song ‘Business’, which had been her first release since leaving long-time agency Starship Entertainment in 2021.