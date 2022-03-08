Sunmi drops fierce new single ‘Oh Sorry Ya’ for International Women’s Day

K-pop singer Sunmi has teamed up with Spotify Singles to release a new song titled ‘Oh Sorry Ya’.

Today (March 8), the idol unveiled a the song, which is available exclusively through Spotify. The song was released under the platform’s new EQUAL X Spotify Singles project, which aims to uplift female artists, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

“Oh, sorry, yeah / Never knew that I’d be sorry, yeah / You threw away the night we had /And I can’t get any better than that,” she sings on the retro-inspired dance pop track. Sunmi had participated in the project as a representative of Asian artists.

‘Oh Sorry Ya’ was co-produced by the idol herself, alongside Los Angeles-based songwriting duo LYRE. “It’s an honour to be part of this meaningful project on behalf of artists from Asia,” said Sunmi. “The collaboration process with the female producer team LYRE was inspiring, and I am happy to present such a good result.”

The new track marks the K-pop star’s first release of 2022. Her last release was October 2021’s ‘Go Or Stop?’ which was part of a collaboration with DWG KIA, a League Of Legends Esports team who won the 2020 world championship.

Meanwhile, Sunmi and her label Abyss Company have come under fire in recent weeks due to the launch of their new non-fungible token (NFT) project, ‘Sunmiya Club’, which was created in collaboration with Fingerlabs.

Fans of the idol have since criticised the idol and agency’s decision to go into NFTs, many of them citing the potential negative repercussions the digital assets have on the environment.