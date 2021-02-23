Sunmi unveils feisty video for new single, ‘Tail’

K-pop singer Sunmi has made her comeback with two new tracks: ‘Tail’ and ‘What The Flower’.

Title track ‘Tail’ features lyrics written by Sunmi, and was co-composed by her and longtime collaborator Frants, who also worked on her previous hits like ‘Pporappippam’ and ‘LALALAY’. The lyrics of B-side ‘What The Flower’ were also written by the South Korean singer, and the song was co-composed with Hong So Jin.

Sunmi has also released a feisty music video for ‘Tail’, which she first teased last Monday (February 21). The singer draws inspiration from felines in the captivating clip, which also seems to reference DC Comic character Catwoman.

Watch the video for ‘Tail’ below.

Last week, the singer unveiled four new fantastical promotional pictures on Instagram — the first two images showed the artist in elaborate costumes, while the remaining two featured some of her close-up shots. Check them out here.

This project is the 28-year-old’s official return since her 2020 solo comeback ‘Pporappippam’ in 2020. The singer is also known for chart-topping singles as such 2017’s ‘Gashina’ and 2018’s ‘Siren’.

Last year, Sunmi also teamed up with J.Y. Park on the duet ‘When We Disco’. The popular throwback song has since peaked at number three on the Gaon Digital Chart and number two on Billboard’s K-pop Hot 100 chart.