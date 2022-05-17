Sunny Day Real Estate announce North American reunion tour

Sunny Day Real Estate have confirmed a headline tour of North America across September, October and December of 2022.

The tour, announced yesterday (May 16), will serve as the band’s first headlining tour since 2010. Three of the band’s four founding members – frontman Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith – were all confirmed to be part of the band’s 2022 reunion earlier this year.

Prior to the tour’s announcement, the band had announced two festival dates – Chicago’s Riot Fest and Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama. The band will be joined by The Appleseed Cast for every date on the tour, apart from the aforementioned Riot Fest.

Founding bassist Nate Mendel will not be involved in the tour. He was originally set to be on the road throughout 2022 as part of Foo Fighters‘ world tour, but all dates were cancelled in March following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins – who replaced Goldsmith in the band back in 1997.

It is currently not known whether the band will tour with a fill-in bassist or whether Enigk will play bass himself – as he did on the band’s final album, 2000’s ‘The Rising Tide’.

Sunny Day Real Estate’s last show was in May 2010 at the HMV Forum in London. It concluded an eight-month reunion of the band’s original line-up, which included dates in North America, Australia and Europe.

The tour marked that line-up’s first shows together in 11 years. The band’s third break-up was not confirmed until 2014, however, when a split seven-inch with Circa Survive was released featuring a previously-unreleased song.

Tickets for all of the band’s upcoming tour dates will go on sale here, with pre-sales beginning Tuesday (May 17) at 10am local time. General sales begin this Friday at 10am local time. View the full list of dates below.

Sunny Day Real Estate’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

13 – Lawrence, Liberty Hall

14 – Omaha, The Admiral

17 – Chicago, Riot Fest

20 – Asheville, The Orange Peel

22 – Orlando, House of Blues

23 – Atlanta, The Masquerade

24 – Birmingham, Furnace Fest

26 – Silver Spring, The Filmore

27 – Cleveland, House of Blues

29 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel

OCTOBER

1 – Philadelphia, The Filmore

3 – Boston, House of Blues

DECEMBER

4 – Denver, Ogden Theater

6 – Austin, Emo’s

7 – Houston, Warehouse Live

8 – Dallas, The Factory

10 – Phoenix, The Van Buren

11 – San Diego, The Observatory

12 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern

14 – San Francisco, Regency Ballroom

16 – Portland, Rosland Theater

18 – Seattle, Moore Theater