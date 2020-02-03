Super Bowl halftime show featured subtle tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Super Bowl halftime show featured an understated tribute to Kobe Bryant last night, after Jennifer Lopez pledged that he would be remembered during the performance.

The legendary basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash alongside seven others last month, sparking an outpouring of tributes from the likes of Kanye West, Drake, Flea and Travis Barker.

But as Lopez performed on the Super Bowl stage with Shakira, her performance also included a tribute to the late star.

The moment of remembrance came when Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme, alongside with a children’s choir, joined the singer on stage to perform ‘Let’s Get Loud.’

An overhead shot of the football field showed a giant cross illuminated in purple and yellow, the colours of the Los Angeles Lakers – Bryant’s only team in his twenty year career between 1996-2016.

Advertisement Ahead of the kick-off, the NFL also paid tribute to the late star. The large screen at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium displayed an image of Kobe and his teenage daughter, alongside a message that listed the names of all the people who passed away last Sunday. A moment of silence also was held for the victims of the crash as the NDL players stood on the 24-yard lines. The performance came mid-way through last night’s historic match which saw the Kansas City Chiefs pulling off a stunning comeback to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, their first ever Super Bowl victory.