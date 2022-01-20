Super Bowl shares F. Gary Gray-directed trailer for star-studded Halftime Show

The official trailer for this year’s star-studded Super Bowl Halftime Show has been released – you can watch it below.

As announced last September, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will appear on stage together at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Dre confirmed at the time that the collaborative Super Bowl performance “will introduce the next saga of my career”.

Advertisement

With the fixture less than a month away, Pepsi has now shared a dramatic trailer titled ‘The Call’, which was helmed by US director F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen, Men in Black: International).

The video is soundtracked by portions of the participating artists’ most iconic tracks: Eminem’s ‘Rap God’, Dre’s ‘The Next Episode’ and ‘Still D.R.E’, Blige’s ‘Family Affair’ and Lamar’s ‘Humble’. It concludes with a snippet of 2Pac‘s ‘California Love’.

During the trailer, we follow the musicians as they make their way to the SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl in style. Marshall Mathers arrives by plane as Snoop and Dre travel together in a flash classic car. Lamar, meanwhile, turns up on a bike.

F. Gary Gray has previously worked with Dre on the video for his 1994 collaboration with Ice Cube, ‘Natural Born Killaz’. He’s also directed visuals for the likes of Outkast, TLC and Jay-Z.