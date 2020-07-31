Supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club have today released a new video for their cover of ‘Reach Out and I’ll Be There’ – watch it below.

Featuring frontmen Nic Cester (Jet) and Miles Kane (The Last Shadow Puppets), guitarists Graham Coxon (Blur), British guitarist Jamie Davis as well as Muse’s Matt Bellamy on bass and The Zutons’ Sean Payne on drums, the group have covered the Four Tops Motown track. They’ve also covered the late Dame Vera Lynn’s, ‘We’ll Meet Again’, with Bellamy featuring on vocals on the wartime classic.

The group have also announced the release of their debut album, ‘You’ve Always Been Here’ on October 2.

You can listen to the new track and see the album’s track list below.

‘You’ve Always Been Here’ Track List

We’ll Meet Again

Reach Out I’ll Be There

Have Love Will Travel

This Love Starved Heart Of Mine (It’s Killing Me)

Nobody But Me

Long And Lonesome Road

I Put A Spell On You

Money

Why When The Love Is Gone

Love’s Gone Bad

Fever

Speaking about the idea behind the video, Davis said: “We were due to play a short UK tour in the spring which didn’t happen due to lockdown – so we were all searching for something to feel good about and a way to connect musically – we needed a ray of sunshine.”

Bellamy added: “Jamie and I were FaceTiming a lot discussing how or even if we could carry on during lockdown, and we kept sending each other links to song ideas.

“We eventually stumbled across the legendary live performance ‘Reach Out’ by The Four Tops in Paris in 1967 which touched a deep nerve. It was pure joy, and uplifting energy – exactly what we needed to hear during the darkest initial few weeks of lockdown so we decided to try and do a cover of it somehow with our band members spread across 3 countries”.

Speaking about how the track was compiled across members and countries in lockdown, Bellamy explained that he started the track by laying down a bass with “an Ennio Morricone style intro and some orchestration” before sending it to fellow Muse member Dom Howard who added drums on the track whilst in Hollywood.

From there, the track passed to Coxton in London before heading to Cester in Italy who laid down the track’s lead vocals. Bellamy also shared backing vocal duties with Cester. Bellamy explained: “I couldn’t believe how complex the [backing] vocals were! It was like Queen with diminished and classical harmonies plus emotional gospel notes bending added so it took a while to work it out”.

Cester added: “it was inspiring seeing all of these performances happening on balconies across Milan. It really lifted people’s spirits, so while both recording the vocals and making the video we wanted to capture some of that unique moment in history”.

The Jaded Hearts Club released their first single back in March. With Kane on lead vocals, ‘Nobody But Me’ sees the group delivering their own take on The Isley Brothers’ 1962 song of the same name.

The all-star supergroup began performing as Dr Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club at shows over the globe in 2017 – including a support spot with Roger Daltrey at the Royal Albert Hall.