Super Junior D&E announce 2023 ‘DElight Party’ world tour

K-pop duo Super Junior D&E, a sub-unit of boyband Super Junior, is set to go on tour this year.

Super Junior D&E – comprising Donghae and Hunhyuk – announced their upcoming 2023 ‘DElight Party’ world tour today (May 15) through the duo’s newly opened social media accounts.

The pair’s 2023 world tour will kick-off with a two-night concert in Seoul, South Korean on June 24 and 25. Following which, Super Junior D&E will head on the Asia leg of the tour over the next three months, including shows in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and more.

In their official announcement, Super Junior D&E also said that more dates will be revealed in the future. It is currently unknown if the duo will tour Europe, North America or other continents.

Ticketing and venue details for Super Junior D&E’s 2023 ‘DElight Party’ world tour have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

Super Junior D&E’s 2023 ‘DElight Party’ world tour dates are:

JUNE

24: Seoul, South Korea

25: Seoul, South Korea

JULY

29: Taipei, Taiwan



AUGUST

19: Bangkok, Thailand

26: Jakarta, Indonesia

SEPTEMBER

02: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

09: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

30: Manila, Philippines

Earlier this year, Super Junior released Super Junior: The Last Man Standing, a documentary that chronicled the band’s journey from their early days as Super Junior 05 to their current status as global stars.

In a glowing four-star review of the film, NME‘s Carmen Chin said that the documentary “invites K-pop fans to remember not only the pivotal debut [of the group], but also how they helped lay the groundwork for the industry that is now a behemoth”.