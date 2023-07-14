Three members of Super Junior leave SM Entertainment

Three members of K-pop boyband Super Junior have left their long-time agency SM Entertainment.

Today (July 14), SM Entertainment announced that members Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun would not be renewing their contracts with the K-pop agency after nearly two decades under the company.

In a statement, SM Entertainment said that Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun “will each be pursuing individual activities”, per Yonhap News Agency and translated by Soompi. But the agency also added that the trio would be “continuing their Super Junior promotions together with SM”.

“We will be cheering the three of them on as they take on new challenges, and we plan to communicate closely with them so that they can effectively carry out both their group activities and their solo activities at the same time,” the company added.

In the same statement, SM Entertainment also confirmed that the remaining six members of Super Junior – namely Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Siwon and Ryeowook – have all renewed their contracts with the K-pop agency.

Donghae and Eunhyuk have both been signed to SM Entertainment since making their debut as members of Super Junior in 2005. The duo are also members of the group’s sub-unite Super Junior D&E. On the other hand, Kyuhyun had joined the K-pop boyband in 2006.

The group’s latest release was their 11th Korean-language studio album ‘The Road’, which dropped this January. The record had initally been released in two parts, ‘The Road: Keep On Going’ in July 2022 and ‘The Road: Celebration’ in December 2022.