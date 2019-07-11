Trending:

Super Junior’s Kangin announces his departure from the veteran K-pop boyband

Puah Ziwei

But he remains an artist under SM Entertainment

Kangin has announced that he will be leaving Super Junior – and fans of the veteran K-pop boyband are reeling.

The South Korean singer made the announcement on Instagram Thursday morning (July 11), breaking the news in his first post in eight months.

“My heart feels heavy as it is not positive news, but I am posting after much consideration,” he wrote in Korean, as translated by Soompi. “I am now letting go of the name ‘Super Junior’ that has been with me for a long time.”

“I always thought that it would be right for me to make the decision earlier rather than later, but the thought of the people who support me unconditionally and our agency family troubled my heart, so I could not gather the courage easily,” he added. “I thought that I could not make any decision alone. However, while watching the members who experience what they shouldn’t have to due to my problems, I made the judgment that I cannot delay this further.”

Kangin then went on to apologise to his loyal fans “who have always given overwhelming love for 14 years”. He also thanked his former bandmates, expressing “gratitude to the members and agency family who were considerate towards me until the end”. See the post below:

안녕하세요. 강인입니다. 정말 오랜만에 여러분들께 소식을 전하네요. 좋지 않은 소식이라 마음이 무겁지만 고심 끝에 글을 올립니다. 저는 이제 오랜 시간 함께했던 ‘슈퍼주니어’란 이름을 놓으려 합니다. 항상 멤버들에게는 미안한 마음뿐이었습니다 하루라도 빨리 결심하는 것이 맞다고 항상 생각해왔지만 못난 저를 변함 없이 응원해 주시는 분들과 회사 식구들이 마음에 걸려 쉽사리 용기 내지 못했고 그 어떤것도 제가 혼자 결정해서는 안된다는 생각도 했습니다 하지만 제 문제로 인해 겪지 않아도 될 일들을 겪는 멤버들을 지켜보면서 더 이상 늦춰서는 안되겠다는 판단을 하게 되었습니다. 무엇보다 14년이란 오랜 시간 동안 언제나 과분한 사랑을 주신 E.L.F. 여러분들께 가장 죄송한 마음입니다. 많이 늦었지만 슈퍼주니어란 이름을 내려놓고 홀로 걷는 길에도 항상 미안함과 고마움을 가슴에 새기고 나아가겠습니다. 끝까지 저를 배려해 준 멤버들과 회사 식구분들께 정말 감사하다는 말씀 드리고 싶습니다. 언제나 슈퍼주니어가 승승장구하기를 응원하겠습니다. 감사합니다.

Label SJ, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment, has confirmed Kangin’s departure from the group, though he still remains signed to the label. “We have decided to respect Kangin’s decision to leave the group voluntarily. This does not affect his exclusive contract with the company,” a representative told South Korean media outlets.

The singer made his debut in the K-pop industry in 2005 as one of the stars of Super Junior. And now, after his departure, the group known affectionately as SuJu is left with 10 members.

Kangin had been on hiatus from the entertainment industry since his involvement in a DUI hit-and-run incident in 2016. He was embroiled in controversy again the following year, when reports surfaced that he had assaulted his girlfriend – however, no charges were filed.

Kangin’s exit from Super Junior is the latest in a slew of shake-ups in the K-pop world: BI of iKON left his group and label last month over drug allegations, Seungri of K-pop quintet Big Bang quit the entertainment industry and Yong Jun-hyung left boyband Highlight following a sex video scandal.