Kangin has announced that he will be leaving Super Junior – and fans of the veteran K-pop boyband are reeling.

The South Korean singer made the announcement on Instagram Thursday morning (July 11), breaking the news in his first post in eight months.

“My heart feels heavy as it is not positive news, but I am posting after much consideration,” he wrote in Korean, as translated by Soompi. “I am now letting go of the name ‘Super Junior’ that has been with me for a long time.”

“I always thought that it would be right for me to make the decision earlier rather than later, but the thought of the people who support me unconditionally and our agency family troubled my heart, so I could not gather the courage easily,” he added. “I thought that I could not make any decision alone. However, while watching the members who experience what they shouldn’t have to due to my problems, I made the judgment that I cannot delay this further.”

Kangin then went on to apologise to his loyal fans “who have always given overwhelming love for 14 years”. He also thanked his former bandmates, expressing “gratitude to the members and agency family who were considerate towards me until the end”. See the post below:

Label SJ, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment, has confirmed Kangin’s departure from the group, though he still remains signed to the label. “We have decided to respect Kangin’s decision to leave the group voluntarily. This does not affect his exclusive contract with the company,” a representative told South Korean media outlets.

The singer made his debut in the K-pop industry in 2005 as one of the stars of Super Junior. And now, after his departure, the group known affectionately as SuJu is left with 10 members.

Kangin had been on hiatus from the entertainment industry since his involvement in a DUI hit-and-run incident in 2016. He was embroiled in controversy again the following year, when reports surfaced that he had assaulted his girlfriend – however, no charges were filed.

Kangin’s exit from Super Junior is the latest in a slew of shake-ups in the K-pop world: BI of iKON left his group and label last month over drug allegations, Seungri of K-pop quintet Big Bang quit the entertainment industry and Yong Jun-hyung left boyband Highlight following a sex video scandal.