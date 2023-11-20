Super Junior’s Kyuhyun injured in backstage knife attack

South Korean singer Kyuhyun, a member of K-pop boyband Super Junior, was injured during a knife attack in Seoul.

Kyuhyun, who is currently starring in the stage musical Ben Hur at the LG Arts Center in Seoul’s Gangseo District, was reportedly injured during a knife attack backstage at the show’s theatre.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested for breaking into the dressing room at the LG Arts Center and brandishing a knife at actors, according to SBS Star. The incident occurred at round 6pm on Sunday (November 19).

Kyuhyun was reportedly mildly injured while trying to “restrain the intruder”, per Korea JoongAng Daily. In a statement to media, the singer’s agency Antenna Music said that “Kyuhyun suffered a small cut on his finger, which was treated right away on site”.

Police have also since said that the assailant has no connection to Kyuhyun and his fellow Ben Hur cast members, adding that they are “currently looking at her mental health records and trying to discover how she obtained her knife”, per SBS Star.

The November 19 performance of Ben Hur was the final show of its current run in Seoul, after premiering this September. The role is Kyuhyun’s first stage musical appearance since 2021’s Frankenstein.

Meanwhile, Kyuhyun signed with Antenna in August 2023, a little under a month after leaving long-time agency SM Entertainment in July 2023. The singer had left the K-pop agency at the same time as fellow Super Junior members Eunhyuk and Donghae.