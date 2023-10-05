Super Junior’s Kyuhyun reveals he was “made” to get plastic surgery

Super Junior member Kyuhyun has revealed that he was “made” to get plastic surgery.

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun recently made an appearance on the SBS TV show Four Men, where he opened up about plastic surgery and how he felt being called a “plastic monster” by people.

During his guest appearance on the show, the K-pop idol revealed that he “didn’t have double eyelids in the past”. He added that “my agency at the time of debut made me get double eyelid surgery”, per SBS Star.

Kyuhyun made his debut as a member of Super Junior in 2006 under SM Entertainment. The singer left the K-pop agency earlier this year, alongside bandmates Donghae and Eunhyuk, and has since signed to Yoo Jae-suk’s Antenna.

“I only did my eyes though,” Kyuhyun stated. “But many called me ‘plastic monster’. Isn’t it really mean for them to call me ‘plastic monster’ when the only surgery I got was double eyelid surgery?”

The singer then explained how the “plastic monster” comment is in reference to a specific photo from his high school days where he “stood with my classmates outside our school”.

“In our yearbook, there is a totally normal-looking me in it. But for some reason, everyone keeps uploading that particular photo online to prove my ‘ugly’ past,” Kyuhyun said. “That photo was taken when I was frowning in the sun, you know.”

In other Super Junior news, sub-unit Super Junior D&E, have announced new dates for their 2023 ‘DElight Party’ world tour. Check out the full list of dates here.