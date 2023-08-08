Super Junior’s Kyuhyun signs with Yoo Jae-suk’s agency Antenna

Super Junior vocalist Kyuhyun has officially signed with comedian Yoo Jae-suk’s agency, Antenna.

On August 7, Antenna released a statement via Korean news outlet Sports World announcing that Super Junior member Kyuhyun has signed an exclusive contract with the company, founded and headed by Yoo Hee-yeol.

“We plan on actively supporting Kyuhyun’s wide breadth of activities in various ways, so please show lots of support for Kyuhyun who is standing at a new starting line,” the rest of the statement read, as translated by Soompi. Kyuhyun joins a varied roster of rounded entertainers such as comedian Yoo Jae-suk, former Lovelyz member Mijoo, veteran singer Lee Hyori, Lee Sang-soon and more.

Upon the announcement to media, Antenna also released a minute-long video of Kyuhyun posing in his first photoshoot under the company.

Kyuhyun’s partnership with Antenna comes a little under a month since he and two other Super Junior members – Donghae and Eunhyuk – parted ways with longtime agency SM Entertainment. At the time, SM Entertainment said in a statement that the trio “will each be pursuing individual activities”, however assured fans that they would be “continuing their Super Junior promotions together with SM” regardless of their management.

In the same statement, SM Entertainment also confirmed that the remaining Super Junior members – Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Siwon and Ryeowook – have all opted to renew their contracts with the label, continuing their nearly two-decade-long relationship with the company.

The group’s latest release was their 11th Korean-language studio album ‘The Road’, which dropped this January. The record had initially been released in two parts, ‘The Road: Keep On Going’ in July 2022 and ‘The Road: Celebration’ in December 2022.