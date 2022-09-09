Super Junior’s Siwon and Lee Da-hee to star in ENA’s new romantic-comedy K-drama

Super Junior’s Siwon and actress Lee Da-hee are set to star as the leads of ENA’s upcoming romance K-drama, Icy Cold Romance (literal title).

Icy Cold Romance follows two close friends who start to develop feelings for each other after an unexpected meeting on the set of a reality dating show. According to South Korean media outlet TenAsia, Siwon will be playing Park Jae-hoon, a plastic surgeon who signs up to star in the reality show Kingdom of Love as a favour to his best friend.

Lee (Search: WWW), meanwhile, is set to play Goo Yeo-reum, a producing director who obsesses over Kingdom of Love after repeatedly helming programs that have been discontinued.

Advertisement

Icy Cold Romance will be helmed by Choi Kyu-shik, best known for his work with Rude Miss Young Ae and the second and third seasons of Let’s Eat. The script will be penned by Kim Sol-ji, best known for her work with Heading to the Ground and Pegasus.

The series is set to premiere sometime in October, and an exact release date is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

In other news, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is set to star as one of the leads in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte. The series marks the South Korean actor’s first leading role in a television series since starring in Squid Game.

While specifics about Lee’s role in the series have yet to be released, it has been confirmed that he will be starring alongside Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), who was announced as the female lead for The Acolyte earlier this year.