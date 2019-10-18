Super Junior release video for ‘Super Clap’, from their new album ‘Time_Slip’

It's their first full-length album in almost two years

K-pop veterans Super Junior have released a video for ‘Super Clap’, a single from ‘Time_Slip’, their new album and first full-length release in almost two years.

‘Super Clap’ was co-composed by Swedish songwriter Andreas Oberg, who previously worked on Red Velvet’s ‘Umpah Umpah’ and Monsta X’s ‘Alligator’, from their latest album ‘Take.2 We Are Here’. The release of its music video, which had been scheduled for earlier in the week, was delayed out of respect for the passing of former f(x) member Sulli.

In the light-hearted clip for ‘Super Clap’, the boyband flaunt their dance chops in an office, an arcade and in front of a private plane. Watch it here.

Over the past few weeks, Super Junior had teased ‘Time_Slip’ with two other singles, ‘Somebody New’ and ‘I Think I’, the latter a composition by member Eunhyuk. The record includes a cover of Kim Won-joon’s 1996 hit ‘Show’, and also marks the return of Kyuhyun, who had completed his obligatory military service in May. Stream the record below.

Time_Slip – The 9th Album We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

Super Junior founding member Kangin announced his departure from the boyband. The singer had taken an extended hiatus from the entertainment industry since 2016, after being involved in a hit-and-run incident.

‘Time_Slip’ is the group’s first LP since 2017’s ‘Play’. Last year, they dropped a Latin pop EP titled ‘One More Time,’ which includes collaborations with Mexican band Reik and Dominican-American singer Leslie Grace.