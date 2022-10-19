‘Superfly’ actor and rapper Kaalan Walker jailed for minimum 50 years for multiple rapes

Superfly star and rapper Kaalan Walker has been jailed for a minimum of 50 years after being convicted of multiple rapes.

The 27-year-old was found guilty back in April on three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication. He was arrested on the charges in 2018 and released on bail.

According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, police were told that Walker’s victims were models who the rapper allegedly reached out to under the guise of offering them work.

The City News Service also report that, after making contact with the women, he would direct them to locations by promising appearances on video shoots or meetings with influential people.

In a report from NBC 4, Walker’s defence lawyer Andrew Flier said: “The pattern of Mr. Walker is to make false promises and they bought it. Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions.

“He didn’t force them. It’s payback to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen.”

Under the stage name KR, Walker released a 2017 EP, also starring alongside Halle Berry and Daniel Craig in the film Kings the same year.

Maybe his most famous appearance came in the 2018 movie Superfly, where he played an Atlanta-based gang member.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.