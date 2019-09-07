Supergrass announce last-minute London show

It follows the band's reunion at Glastonbury's Pilton Party this weekend

Supergrass have announced details of a last-minute London show.

The band played their first gig in nine years last night (September 6), reuniting for Glastonbury‘s Pilton Party gig.

The four-piece have now revealed details of a new gig in the capital – they’ll play Hackney venue Oslo on Monday (September 9).

Tickets for the show go on sale today (September 7) at midday BST.

After lengthy speculation, with Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis teasing that a “big, big band” were reforming for last night’s Pilton Party, Gaz Coombes and co finally made their return to the stage.

The band broke up in 2010, with their last London gig coming at Brixton Academy that year.

Last night, they played an 11-song greatest hits set including the likes of ‘Alright’ and ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’. No new material was shared at the show.

In the time since the band broke up, Gaz Coombes has released a handful of solo albums, most recently last year’s ‘World’s Strongest Man’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Greg Cochrane said: “On his third solo album, the former Supergrass man is trying to be more like the man he wants himself and other men to be.”