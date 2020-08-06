Supergrass announce new IPA to celebrate Goose Island Presents VR gig

Supergrass have announced a special one-off Goose Island beer.

The band are set to perform for Goose Island Presents for a live streamed VR gig on August 21, and have announced a unique brew to accompany the show.

Named after the band’s 1995 hit, ‘Mansized Rooster’, the band’s ‘Mansize Brew Sir’ Double IPA (8% ABV) will be launched on National IPA Day on August 6, with a limited amount available for fans. Frontman Gaz Coombes described the brew “as a pretty robust and powerful little number” with hints of passion fruit and citrus.

Advertisement

Fans wishing to purchase the beverage and tickets to the one-off show – performed in 360° VR Oxford’s The Bullingdon – can purchase tickets for £2 via Goose Island Presents. Proceeds from the show will be split between music-therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, and the band’s chosen charity, CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

There’s also an opportunity for fans to win a crowler of the ‘Mansize Brew Sir’, brewed at Goose Island’s Brewpub in London, and a code to watch the show. Stay turned to the Brewpub’s Instagram account for chances to win.

Speaking to NME, Coombes gave more details on what fans could expect from the unique performance. “The show is going to be pretty mad really,” he says. “We’ve never done anything like this so I think we are all pretty intrigued to see how it’s going to turn out. But we’re right up for it and it’s going to be an exciting time.”

“Obviously there will be no audience at this show which is going to be different and the audience is such a massive part of when you do a live performance,” he says. “In the moment we will be feeling the music and just enjoying basically playing together again because it’s been months since we’ve even got on a stage together.”

Being a live streamed gig, they implore you not to throw your beers around – something that’s been known to happen during their raucous shows, and particularly ‘Richard The Third’. “I think that’s the one where it all goes a bit bonkers. I don’t expect you to be doing that from your homes in your living rooms with your VR headsets, don’t throw beer around your house!”

Advertisement

Stay tuned to NME for more details on Goose Island Presents Supergrass in the coming weeks.