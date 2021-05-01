Supergrass have announced a huge outdoor gig in Reading this summer – get all the details below.

As part of the Heritage Live concert series, the band will play Englefield House in Theale, Berkshire on Friday, July 23. They’ll be supported by Feeder and Sports Team.

“We hope our friends in Berkshire and nearby Oxfordshire can come along to this amazing outdoor setting for our show,” Supergrass said in a statement.

“A big welcome to the mighty Feeder and Sports Team… We can’t wait for it!”

Pre-sale tickets for the show are available here from 9am on Wednesday, May 5, with general sale tickets available here two days later.

Alongside the Reading gig, the band are set to headline a host of 2021 festivals including London’s new South Facing Festival, Nottingham’s Splendour Festival, Camper Calling, Kendal Calling and more.

Supergrass reunited back in 2019 to perform at Glastonbury’s annual Pilton Party, before announcing their own string of 2020 dates, including a pair of massive London shows at Alexandra Palace.

Discussing their comeback last year, frontman Gaz Coombes told NME: “I find the music industry quite exciting at the moment because it’s so new and embryonic in so many ways. It’s quite mad. Where the fuck is it going to go? I’m quite interested to be on that journey and see where it goes.

“I’m fascinated to see where Supergrass fits in with all that next year. We’re going to have a laugh and bring that Supergrass energy and joy into a slightly disturbed world.”

Last year, the band released a new live album to help support the #SaveOurVenues campaign.