Supergrass have announced a special reissue of their self-titled third studio album.

Released back in 1999, the original record contains the singles ‘Moving’, ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’ and ‘Mary’. It landed at Number Three in the official UK albums chart.

Today (August 10) the Oxford band have shared details of a remastered and expanded version of ‘Supergrass’ (AKA ‘The X-Ray Album’) which will come out on September 16 via BMG (pre-order/pre-save here).

Per a press release, the 2xCD and 2xLP editions will include a full remaster of the original tracks, sourced and re-produced by the group and their original long-standing record producer John Cornfield.

They’ll also boast studio outtakes, previously-unreleased demos, B-sides, rare live tracks and exclusive 2022 remixes, as well as two re-imagined singles by John Leckie and Mick Quinn, and two remixed deep cuts by Mick Quinn and John Cornfield.

Additionally, the packages will come with a revamped 20-page booklet featuring band photos, original single artwork and new sleeve notes by Charles Shaar Murray.

The live performances include ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’ and ‘Moving’ from T In The Park 2000, and an airing of ‘Born Again’ from a show in Melbourne, Australia that same year. Check out the full tracklist below.

CD/LP 1

Moving Your Love What Went Wrong (In Your Head) Beautiful People Shotover Hill Eon Mary Jesus Came From Outta Space Pumping On Your Stereo Born Again Faraway Mama & Papa