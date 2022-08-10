Supergrass have announced a special reissue of their self-titled third studio album.
Released back in 1999, the original record contains the singles ‘Moving’, ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’ and ‘Mary’. It landed at Number Three in the official UK albums chart.
Today (August 10) the Oxford band have shared details of a remastered and expanded version of ‘Supergrass’ (AKA ‘The X-Ray Album’) which will come out on September 16 via BMG (pre-order/pre-save here).
Per a press release, the 2xCD and 2xLP editions will include a full remaster of the original tracks, sourced and re-produced by the group and their original long-standing record producer John Cornfield.
They’ll also boast studio outtakes, previously-unreleased demos, B-sides, rare live tracks and exclusive 2022 remixes, as well as two re-imagined singles by John Leckie and Mick Quinn, and two remixed deep cuts by Mick Quinn and John Cornfield.
Additionally, the packages will come with a revamped 20-page booklet featuring band photos, original single artwork and new sleeve notes by Charles Shaar Murray.
The live performances include ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’ and ‘Moving’ from T In The Park 2000, and an airing of ‘Born Again’ from a show in Melbourne, Australia that same year. Check out the full tracklist below.
CD/LP 1
- Moving
- Your Love
- What Went Wrong (In Your Head)
- Beautiful People
- Shotover Hill
- Eon
- Mary
- Jesus Came From Outta Space
- Pumping On Your Stereo
- Born Again
- Faraway
- Mama & Papa
CD/LP2 – Cat Scans (demos, B-sides and live remixes)
- Moving (2022 Remix)*
- Beautiful People (2022 Remix)*
- Pumping On Your Stereo (2022 Remix)*
- Born Again (2022 Remix)*
- Wild Wind (Demo)*
- Pumping On Your Stereo (T-In The Park, 2000)*
- Lucky (No Fear)
- Blockades*
- Sick
- You’ll Never Walk Again
- What A Shame
- Moving (T-In The Park, 2000)*
- Believer
- Faraway (Acoustic Version)
- Out Of The Blue (Monitor Mix)*
- Mary, The Varieties, Leeds, 2005)*
- Country Number*
- Born Again (Forum, Melbourne, 2000)*
- Jesus Came From Outta Space (107.7 The End)*
- Oracle
* Previously unreleased
Supergrass reformed after a 10-year hiatus in 2019, but are yet to release any new music. Their sixth and most recent studio album, ‘Diamond Hoo Ha’, came out back in 2008.
Earlier this summer, Gaz Coombes and co. played a set on The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2022. The frontman joked at one point in the show that they were “two years late”, adding: “Traffic was a bitch.”
He said: “It’s such an honour to be here today. We first played this stage 27 years ago. We don’t look any older.”