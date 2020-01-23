Supergrass announce support acts for upcoming UK tour

Supergrass have announced the support acts for their upcoming UK headline tour.

The band reunited last year to perform at Glastonbury’s annual Pilton Party, before announcing their own string of 2020 dates.

The tour will see them visiting Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, and London between February and March. Joining them in Manchester and London will be The Coral, while Loup Garoux will open at all dates, except Ireland.

The latter band is a supergroup made up of Gorillaz’s Cass Browne, The Feeling’s Richard Jones, and Ed Harcourt. Speaking to NME last year, Harcourt said the Queens Of The Stone Age-inspired band “rose out of the ashes of a late-night revelation in the Wolf Cabin, my studio out in the sticks”.

“There were some embers of songs waiting to be rekindled but as soon as we started playing together, we created some kind of mad and beautiful storm,” he said.

Loup Garoux’s debut album is expected to be released this year and follows singles ‘I Know The Truth About You’ and ‘Sleep Forever’.

Meanwhile, Supergrass will release a new box set called ‘Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008’ tomorrow (January 24) to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut album ‘I Should Coco’.

Speaking to NME ahead of their comeback show at Pilton Party 2019, frontman Gaz Coombes spoke of his hope that the band’s return would “bring joy into a slightly disturbed world”.